Watch: Hampshire’s Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in four balls against Middlesex

Hampshire's Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name into the record books after a wonderful spell during a Vitality Blast encounter against Middlesex. Pakistan's pacer spearhead scalped four wickets in four deliveries to help Hampshire get a 20-run victory.

Shaheen's achievement came when Middlesex nearly won the match as they needed just 22 runs off 16 deliveries. Set batsman John Simpson was at the crease with 48 runs. However, Afridi managed to dismiss four in four including Simpson and Hampshire won the match.

While bowling in the 18th over, Afridi dismissed Simpson, followed by Middlesex skipper Steve Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh. With this, he became the first Pakistan player to achieve the feat of scalping four wickets in four balls. He also became the seventh player overall to touch this milestone.

Afridi registered bowling figures of 6/19. He as also named the man of the match at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Hampshire managed to end their terrible run in the tournament after this win. The team just earned two victories from 10 matches in their campaign, finishing bottom in the South Group with only five points.