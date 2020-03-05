Watch: Eric Dier's confrontation with fan during match, Mourinho defends it

Eric Dier (R) confronting his fan after the match. Photograph:( Agencies )
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho defends Eric dier for confronting his fan after Spurs' FA Cup exit against Norwich. The player climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan who was allegedly involved in an argument with Eric's younger brother.
Full footage of Eric Dier jumping over the stands and going over to confront a fan who was insulting & abusing his brother. Brotherly love, I respect that. pic.twitter.com/5xeSQ8Vj5a— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020
Tottenham lost to Norwich in penalties (3-2) after drawing the game 1-1. This was a disappointing loss for Spurs as League-bottom Norwich shattered their silverware dreams.
Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX— Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020
Dier will possibly face a lengthy ban due to his course of action but his coach Mourinho defended the player by saying: "When someone insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with somebody who is insulting you, in this case, a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but, I repeat, probably every one of us would do."
Eric Dier apparently confronting a fan after the fan allegedly racially abused Gedson Fernandes.— Spurs Unfiltered (@SpursUnfiltered) March 4, 2020
Chaos at our club currently - on and off the pitch #THFC pic.twitter.com/CDtWkyykBk
"I am with the player and I understand the player."
During the penalty shootout, Dier scored but Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed from the spot to hand Spurs a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.
When asked about if the club takes action against Dier, Mourinho replied: "If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong."
Tottenham Hotspurs are going through a sticky spell, they are seventh on the Premier League points table.