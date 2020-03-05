Watch: Eric Dier's confrontation with fan during match, Mourinho defends it

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho defends Eric dier for confronting his fan after Spurs' FA Cup exit against Norwich. The player climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan who was allegedly involved in an argument with Eric's younger brother.

Full footage of Eric Dier jumping over the stands and going over to confront a fan who was insulting & abusing his brother. Brotherly love, I respect that. pic.twitter.com/5xeSQ8Vj5a — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020 ×

Tottenham lost to Norwich in penalties (3-2) after drawing the game 1-1. This was a disappointing loss for Spurs as League-bottom Norwich shattered their silverware dreams.

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020 ×

Dier will possibly face a lengthy ban due to his course of action but his coach Mourinho defended the player by saying: "When someone insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with somebody who is insulting you, in this case, a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but, I repeat, probably every one of us would do."

Eric Dier apparently confronting a fan after the fan allegedly racially abused Gedson Fernandes.



Chaos at our club currently - on and off the pitch #THFC pic.twitter.com/CDtWkyykBk — Spurs Unfiltered (@SpursUnfiltered) March 4, 2020 ×

"I am with the player and I understand the player."

During the penalty shootout, Dier scored but Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed from the spot to hand Spurs a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

When asked about if the club takes action against Dier, Mourinho replied: "If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong."

Tottenham Hotspurs are going through a sticky spell, they are seventh on the Premier League points table.