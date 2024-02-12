WATCH: Bizarre scenes! Australia run out Alzarri Joseph, umpire declares batter not-out for no appeal

On Sunday (Feb 11), Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs in a high-scoring affair in the second and penultimate T20I, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, courtesy of Glenn Maxwell's 55-ball 120. Opting to bowl first, West Indies accounted for early wickets but Maxwell's fifth ton propelled Australia to a massive 241/4. In reply, the Windies also went past the 200-run mark but only managed 207 for 9.

A lot of things stood out for Australia during their second T20I win, which took them to an unassailable lead. However, there was a bizarre incident during WI's run-chase. During the penultimate over, bowled by Spencer Johnson, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph were out in the middle. Joseph hit the ball towards short covers, where Tim David was stationed, and the duo ran for a quick single. David threw the ball towards Johnson, who ran Joseph out. The West Indies pacer was well short of the crease and the umpire even waited for an appeal by the bowler or captain. However, he ruled him not out with no appeal from the hosts.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh, Johnson and other Aussie players celebrated as the big screen showed Joseph out. However, their celebrations were dented as the umpire remained firm that there was no appeal whatsoever. David revealed that he had appealed but the umpire remained convinced and the decision ended in the batter's favour.

Eventually, Joseph remained unbeaten but West Indies fell short of the target despite captain Rovman Powell's 63 (36), Andre Russell's 16-ball 37 and cameos from Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran.

After the match, Player-of-the-Match Maxwell said on his knock, laced with 12 fours and 8 sixes, "Didn't hit the gaps right from the outset. It was such a beautiful pitch. Once I hit a few boundaries, I calmed down. I made a good decision against Akeal when he bowled that inswinger. I was watching the ball, wasn't trying to hit everything. There were a few miscues. I am comfortable in this format. I am clear about my plans when I am out in the middle. Just need to keep doing the same things. It's (4th) a nice and difficult position to bat. You can walk in to bat at different scenarios."