Glenn Maxwell’s record T20I ton seals series win for Australia against West Indies in Adelaide

Glenn Maxwell smashed his fifth T20I hundred during the second match against West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday (Feb 11), helping the home side win the game by 34 runs. Australia won the three-match series 2-0, with the final match scheduled in Perth on Tuesday (Feb 13). Marcus Stoinis was the best bowler for the home team, returning with three wickets.

After the tight finish to the first game in Hobart, the action moved to the iconic Adelaide Oval, where, for the second time in this T20I series, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jason Holder removed Josh Inglis early on four, with David Warner and captain Mitchell Marsh adding 43 for the second wicket.

Two wickets fell quickly, with Warner and Marsh returning to the pavilion. Their dismissals meant two hard-hitting batters, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, were at the crease, raising warning signs for the touring side. Maxwell did the dirty job of taking down the attack on every ball and mastered it nicely on the day.

Keeping most of the strike, Maxwell hammered each Windies bowler with disdain, completing his fifty and eventually his hundred in no time. His incredible knock of unbeaten 120 off 55 balls included 12 fours and eight massive sixes. 109 metres!



Massive from Maxwell #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/BFtUxWClEl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024 × For the second time in this series, Australia crossed 200 runs, scoring 241 for four.

Individual brilliance kept Windies going

Unlike how they started in the previous match, West Indies lost both openers inside the first six overs. Losing Shai Hope and Johnson Charles quickly after that put them under pressure; however, Captain Rovman Powell led from the front, keeping their tiny hopes of levelling the series alive.

Andre Russell entertained the crowd with his fireworks, smashing 37 off 16 balls, while Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder contributed with 12 and 28, respectively.

Marcus Stoinis was Australia's best bowler, picking three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson returned with two wickets each.