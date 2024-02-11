IND vs ENG: Blow to England as Jack Leach ruled out of India Tests with knee injury
Story highlights
Leach injured his knees while trying to stop the ball from going to the boundary during day one of the Hyderabad Test.
England suffered a blow to their chances of scripting history in India as their lead spinner, Jack Leach, got ruled out from the remainder of the series with a knee injury. The left-handed orthodox spinner got injured during day one of the Hyderabad Test, playing a limited role in the famous win for the visitors. Jack hurt his knee while trying to stop the ball from going to the boundary. Leach missed the second Test in Vizag.
More to follow...