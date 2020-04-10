WATCH: Best quarantine video? Sebastien Toutant defies all odds to clear obstacle course at home

With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving the sporting calendar in tatters, athletes have been forced to train indoors in order to keep themselves fit and ready whenever the season resumes. Almost every country has been forced into lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the dreaded virus and sportspersons have been taking to social media platforms to keep them engaged and entertained during these dire times.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist in Big Air snowboarding has been keeping the fans engaged with series of enthralling videos where he is seen doing different sort of exercises and trick videos. Pushups on a stack of Red Bull cans, bouncing ping pong ball into a roll of toilet paper with a touch of no-look trick, Sebastien Toutant has done it all. In the latest video, Toutant has defied all the odds.

The Canadian snowboarder created an amazing obstacle course around his living room where the 2018 Winter Olympic champion skates, balances, juggles, throws blind and backflips his way to the end in Montreal.

Since Toutant started self-isolating in Montreal, he has been creating videos on social media platform Instagram with the hashtag #sebtootschallenge. All of his videos have gone viral and the Canadian has received massive plaudits for his efforts.

On Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 90,000 worldwide with positive cases surpassing 1.5 million mark in 192 countries and territories.