The legacy lives on! Kobe Bryant's new book becomes best-seller for fifth time as latest release tops charts

Legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant has become a number on New York Times bestseller for the fifth time with the latest release from Bryant's Granity Studios, ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’. The middle-grade hardcover list is set to be published on April 19. Earlier this month, ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’ had already become number one on Amazon’s best-seller list in the category of children’s basketball books.

In March, fans witnessed the release of ‘The Wizenard Series’ following Kobe’s demise in January. ‘Season One’ is the latest instalment of the best-selling series which narrates the story of a young basketball player who dreams to become a superstar. With the success of ‘Season One’, Kobe became a number one on the New York Times bestseller for the fifth time.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa took to social media platform Instagram to share the moment with fans as she wrote: 5 championships. “5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again.. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! #GranityStudios”

Notably, Kobe was the creator of this series and envisioned the storylines which are "series of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game." Kobe’s book ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play”, which was released in 2018, was also a best-seller and has been on Amazon’s top list for much of 2020 as well.

Kobe won five NBA titles with Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in the year 2016 as he wanted to focus on Granity and his passion to narrate stories. The legendary figure in the world of sports has also won an Academy Award in 2018. He was also announced as the latest member in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, earlier this week.

Kobe died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas at the end of January, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He is survived by wife Vanessa and their three other daughters; Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, nine months.