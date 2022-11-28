WATCH: Achraf Hakimi wins hearts for his endearing celebration after World Cup win against Belgium

On Sunday, a spirited Moroccan team thoroughly outplayed world no. 2 Belgium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. While the team won plaudits for its performance, it was Achraf Hakimi who won the netizens' hearts with his endearing celebration.

Hakimi went to his mother standing in the stands after the match and celebrated the victory. Hakimi gave her a forehead kiss and a tight embrace before handing her the jersey as well.

The right-back also took to his social media accounts to post the picture with the caption, "I love you mom".

The netizens melted as soon as they saw the adorable visuals. One called the moment 'Wholesome' while another added, "Who's gonna support and love you more than your mother."

How did Morocco cause the upset?

Sunday's victory was Morocco's first victory in the World Cup finals in over 24 years. However, it wasn't an easy task as the final scoreline suggests. The Atlas Lions had to dig in at the Al Thumama Stadium and absorb the pressure before making the incisive move, late in the game.

Belgium, the 2018 WC semifinalists were shocked in the 73rd minute after substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri curled a whipping free kick towards goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who unfortunately could not move across the box in time.

As Belgium sought an equaliser in the dying stages of the game, Morocco's talisman Hakim Ziyech measured an inch-perfect pass to Zakaria Aboukhlal who rifled the ball to the top of the net, completing the demolition job.

While the Moroccan team created history on the pitch, the victory was soured by the off-field behaviour of the fans. According to reports, riots ensued in Belgian and Dutch cities after Moroccan fans gathered across to celebrate the victory.

In the capital city of Brussels, the police were forced to detain over a dozen people while eight were arrested in the Northern city of Antwerp.