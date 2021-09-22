Waste of God-given talent: Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed with Sanju Samson after RR skipper's flop show vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in a thrilling high-scoring contest in match 32 of IPL 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday (September 21). The RR franchise were all-out for 185 in 20 overs after attacking knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror.

In reply, PBKS were on course for an easy win with an impressive 120-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (67) before the one-time runners-up surrendered the momentum in the final over, failing to chase down 4 off 6 balls with 8 wickets in hand. Despite RR's emphatic win, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed with Samson's shot-selection after the RR captain fell for a 5-ball 4, trying to play his shots despite not even settling in the middle.

For the unversed, this is Samson's third successive single digit score in T20s, after his twin flop shows for India in the Sri Lanka T20Is. Hence, the former Indian opener Gavaskar said on Star Sports, "What has let him down is the shot selection. Even at the international level, he doesn't open the batting there. He was the second or the third wicket down. And he looks to hit the first ball out of the ground. That is impossible. That is absolutely impossible even if you've been in the richest vein of form. You have got to maybe knock it around for maybe twos and threes and get the feet moving and then look to play."

"That is something he is going to watch out for. Because otherwise, it is going to be a waste of such God-given talent. I have always said that a lot of shot selection boils down to temperament. That is what separates the men from the boys. And therefore, for him to go on and be a regular player for India, his shot selection has to be that much better," added Gavaskar.

Samson will like to make the most of his opportunities in RR's upcoming clashes in the second and final leg of IPL 2021. At present, the one-time champions RR at the fifth position following their narrow win over Punjab.