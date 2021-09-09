Wasim Jaffer wins the internet with hilarious reaction post MS Dhoni joining Team India as mentor for T20 WC

On Wednesday (September 8), BCCI announced a 15-man squad for Virat Kohli-led Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be held in the UAE after IPL 14's final leg. The biggest surprise came in the form of MS Dhoni being included as a team mentor despite his international retirement on August 15, 2020.

Dhoni, who had led India to the title in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, has been an exceptional servant of Indian cricket. Apart from his batting, finishing, keeping and power-hitting skills, the 40-year-old also led India to all three major ICC titles. Thus, his experience and presence in the Indian dressing room will come in handy for Kohli & Co.

After Dhoni's name was included as a team mentor, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously reacted to the ex-captain's new role in Team India. Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and reacted in the following manner:

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021 ×

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed about Dhoni's new role with Team India and told at the press conference, "Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup. (I) spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor for WT20 only and I discussed with my colleagues and all are on same page. I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Shamra) and everyone agreed," he added.

India's T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 24, when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. The one-time winners are placed in Group 2, along with Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two other teams who will join from the qualifiers.

Will Dhoni guide Kohli & Co. to their second T20 WC title? Only time will tell...