Wasim Akram slams PCB for ignoring Imran Khan in promotional video, says 'they should apologise'

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram slammed the national board on Wednesday, August 16 over a controversial video published on the occasion of Independence Day of the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video highlighting the achievements of the nation in cricket, but much to the surprise avoided using Imran Khan’s visuals. Akram took strict note of the video and demanded an apology on the matter after Imran’s visuals were avoided being used.

After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 16, 2023 ×

Akram slams PCB

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Imran, currently in jail has been convicted for corruption and then barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting a general election due late this year. Imran still remains the only captain to lead Pakistan to an ODI World Cup success, having won the prestigious honour in 1992 in Australia when his side got the better of England in the final.

However, recent political instability in the nation has seen his stocks go down big time, and has been on the radar of the opposition parties. Imran became the prime minister of Pakistan in 2018 but could not complete the term and was thrown out of power in April 2021.

On the other hand, Pakistan will try to end their 31-year drought for the ODI World Cup as Babar Azam and Co. prepare for the showpiece event in India. Pakistan will start their ODI World Cup campaign in India on Friday, October 6 against the Netherlands. They will also face India on Saturday, October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a high-voltage clash.

