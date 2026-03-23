/Warner, Smith urged to ‘withdraw immediately’ from PSL 2026 after threat from armed group

Uncertainty still surrounds the upcoming 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following new threats concerning foreign players participating in the tournament. According to media reports, several cricket boards have been warned by a Pakistan-based armed group against sending their players for PSL 2026. Top overseas stars such as David Warner and Steve Smith are among those expected to feature in the league. Reports also suggest that a senior commander from the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, warned cricket boards not to send players to Pakistan, stating they would not take responsibility if anything happens.

“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already warned them," The Sunday Guardian quoted a senior commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar as saying.

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The commander reportedly also confirmed that the warning is real and said they would try to stop matches from happening.

“Yes, we will do our best to ensure that the matches do not happen and the players do not play," he added.

David Warner is set to captain Karachi Kings, while Smith is expected to make his PSL debut with Multan Sultans and he has already left for Pakistan. Other international stars, including Marnus Labuschagne, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway and Adam Zampa, are also part of PSL 2026.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Mar 26, with 44 matches planned in Lahore and Karachi, however, the opening ceremony has been cancelled.

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Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that crowds will not be allowed in stadiums during this period, as gathering large numbers of people would not be safe while the situation remains tense. The decision comes due to the fuel crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.