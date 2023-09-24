Wanindu Hasaranga doubtful for World Cup as Sri Lanka remain dicey on final 15

Star Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga aggravated his Grade 3 hamstring tear and could likely remain out of contention for a place in the XI for World Cup 2023. More so he might also require surgery, ruling him out for an indefinite period. The latest reports suggest Sri Lanka might include him in the final 15 for the marquee event in the hope of him attaining fitness during the fag end of the tournament.

Speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Arjuna de Silva, Sri Lanka’s medical committee head, indicated Hasaranga might not get fit in time for any game during the mega event, starting October 5.

"Medically, it seems unlikely that Wanindu will be fit," De Silva said.

Meanwhile, the report revealed the current status of bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and spinner Mahesh Theekshana. While seasoned seamer Chameera, who picked up a pictorial injury earlier, is said to be up and running in the nets, managing his workload, Maheesh Theekshana, who strained his hamstring ahead of the Asia Cup final, is in rehab.

However, the good news is both are expected to get fit before Sri Lanka’s first World Cup game against South Africa on Saturday, October 7.

De Silva also provided some updates on the two other seamers – Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Theekshana, who missed Asia Cup 2023, revealing both are fully fit and raring to go.

With the deadline date for all teams to name their final 15 being September 28, Sri Lanka has a few days to list the squad.

Wanindu’s absence a big blow for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s best bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga, took the World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Zimbabwe by storm, picking up 22 wickets from seven games at 12.91. He also picked up three six-wicket hauls, dismantling the opposition at will. His exploits were essential in helping Sri Lanka win the tournament and seal a World Cup berth.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga was also expected to remain fit and available for the Asia Cup, but a last-moment injury ruled him out of the competition.

Alongside him, Sri Lanka missed some of their first-team bowlers but still managed to reach the finals, which they lost to India in a one-sided contest by ten wickets.

Sri Lanka will face hosts India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

