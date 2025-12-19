/WADA names India as worst doping offender for third straight year, here's what number say

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has yet again hit India as the worst doping nation after a latest report was released on Tuesday (Dec 16). WADA, the apex body for looking into and controlling regulations for doping, has named India as the worst nation for doping for a third consecutive year. The unfortunate hat-trick comes just weeks after India was announced as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is also hoping to host the Olympics in the future.

WADA names India as the worst nation for doping

India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) collected 7,113 urine and blood samples, out of which 260 tested positive in 2024, the international watchdog said in its annual report published late on Tuesday (Dec 16). The report comes as a huge setback for the nation, which has been struggling with doping-related issues in recent years and will be a huge spanner in the work with Commonwealth Games and Olympics hosting rights on the agenda.

Athletics (76) had the highest number of doping cases last year, followed by weightlifting (43) and wrestling (29).

In July, under-23 wrestling champion and Paris Olympics quarter-finalist Reetika Hooda tested positive and was provisionally suspended.

At India’s University Games earlier this month, there were reports of just one athlete showing up for some track and field events after others fled because of the presence of anti-doping officials.

India was also ranked number one in the number of doping offenders in 2022 and 2023.

French athletes accounted for the next highest number on the list in 2024 with 91 positive cases, while Italy was third with 85.

Russia and the United States come next at 76 cases each, followed by Germany (54) and China (43).