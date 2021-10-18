VVS Laxman turns down offer to become NCA head as BCCI looks for Rahul Dravid's replacement

Rahul Dravid is all set to become the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Dravid will replace current head coach Ravi Shastri, whose contract is all set to expire post the showpiece event in UAE and Oman.

Ahead of Dravid's imminent appointment as the head coach of the Indian team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started looking for a replacement for the India legend as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Dravid is currently the head of the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to resign soon to take over as the head coach of Team India.

Former India batter VVS Laxman has reportedly turned down BCCI's offer to replace Dravid as the new head of the NCA. As per a report in India Today, the BCCI is searching for a candidate who has made a significant contribution to Indian cricket and Laxman, who is regarded as one of the best Indian Test batters of all time was being looked at as an ideal replacement for Dravid as the NCA head.

However, BCCI will now continue its search after Laxman refused the offer. Laxman, who has 8781 runs to his name in 134 Test matches, is currently the batting consultant of Bengal in the domestic circuit and is also the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI on Sunday (October 17) also invited applications for the head coach post of the Indian team and several other positions. Along with the post of the head coach of the Indian team, BCCI has also invited applications for the posts of the batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail by Haryana police for using casteist slur against Yuzvendra Chahal

Dravid is likely to take over as the head coach in November and will be appointed on a two-year contract till the 2023 ODI World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2021 will be Shastri's final tournament as the head coach of the team. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.