Vitality T20 Blast: Roelof van der Merwe continues to bowl after finger injury; watch

Injuries and acclaim go hand in hand in the life of a cricketer. Every player has to deal with injuries during their career. But, their dedication to still represent their team or country does make them stand out. A similar incident happened during the Vitality T20 Blast being played in England, where Somerset player Roelof van der Merwe suffered a finger injury, but did not leave the field. Essex clashed with Somerset in the 87th match of the T20 Blast. Roelof van der Merwe was seen moaning in pain after his injury, but immediately returned to bowl the next delivery.

The 16th over of Essex's innings was underway and Roelof van der Merwe was the bowler. After he bowled the delivery, the batsman hit it hard through the front. Roelof was trying to stop the ball when it hit straight on his finger and he looked in a lot of pain. But, Roelof van der Merwe still refused to leave the field.

After being hit by a ball on his finger, Merwe went straight toward the physio and pointed out the injury on his finger. In fact, his finger was dislocated and that is why he was seen in severe pain. As soon as physio fixed Roelof’s finger, everyone was surprised to see him instantly returning to bowl and finish his over. Roelof van der Merwe is an absolute trooper: dislocates his finger brilliantly stopping a ball, gets it put back in place, and sprints back to bowl! _



(Viewing not advised for the squeamish)#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/Z7naGZV76p — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023 × Somerset defeated Essex by 7 wickets

Essex, which came out to bat first, was all out after scoring 186 runs. Robin Das hit 72 off 39 balls, while Paul Walter hit 51 off 27 balls. In response, Somerset's team achieved the target of 187 runs in 16.3 overs. Opener Tom Banton scored 42 runs for the team, while Tom Abel scored an unbeaten 40 off 26 balls to take his team to the winning side.