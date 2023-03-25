Virender Sehwag says he 'didn't believe' Virat Kohli will reach such heights in international cricket

Former India player Virendra Sehwag, who is considered to be one of the most destructive opening batsmen in the world, has said that he didn't believe that Virat Kohli would reach the heights he has scaled today.

Speaking to a YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Sehwag said, "No one ever doubted his talent but I didn't believe that Kohli would reach the heights he has now. Others may have felt that way but I didn't. Even when he smashed (Lasith) Malinga in that match for fours – I think we needed some 280 inside 40 overs – he scored a wonderful century. So we knew there was no lacking in talent and that he will score runs but didn't know that he will reach such legendary status and hit 70-75 centuries or score 25000 runs."

Sehwag explained his thoughts and said that having talent and to convert it into big performances are different things.

"I was doubtful about that because it's one thing to have talent but how long can you convert it into performances. Will he be this mentally strong? Today, he has proven everyone including me wrong. The greatness Kohli has reached today is unbelievable," he added.

Notably, Virat Kohli, who recently ended his three and a half year-long drought of Test centuries, is considered one of the modern greats of the game. Kohli, along with Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Joe Root, makes much-popular Fab Four quartet.

Kohli currently has 75 international centuries, behind only Sachin Tendulkar's world record 100 tons in the international cricket. Kohli has 28 Test centuries, 46 ODI centuries and one T20I hundred to his name while Tendulkar has 49 ODI tons and 51 Test hundreds - both a record.

Virat Kohli, however, is touted to not only break Sachin's century record in ODIs but set a new one with much higher number in the near future. For Test, the record of 51 tons seems a bit far as of now for Kohli.

