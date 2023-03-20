Virender Sehwag names Indian star who comes close to his style of batting, shares an advice for him

Virender Sehwag had a stellar run at the international level. The former Team India opener ended his illustrious career with 8,586, 8,273 and 394 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. He was known for his fearless style of batting. Since his retirement, Indian cricket have had fearless batters such as Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur but many a times former cricketers come up with the cliched 'He reminds me of Sehwag' phrase when youngsters play a blazing knock.

However, Sehwag feels there is no player in the Indian team who bats like him but named Rishabh Pant as the one who comes closest to his batting approach. Sehwag also urged Pant to up his game so that he scores daddy hundreds like him.

"I don't think so there is any player in the Indian team who bats like me. The two players who came to my mind who have come close to it are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a little bit close to what I used to bat like in Test cricket but he is satisfied with 90-100 but I used to score 200, 250 and 300 and then be content. If he took his game to that level then I think he can entertain the fans even more," Sehwag said during News18 India Chaupal.

"I used to play tennis ball cricket where my mindset was to hit more runs through boundaries. I played with the same template in international cricket and used to calculate how many boundaries I need to score a century. If I am on 90 and to reach 100 if I take 10 balls then the opposition has 10 balls to get me out, which is why I used to go for boundaries and gave them only two balls to stop me reaching the triple figure-mark. The risk percentage rate dropped from 100 to 200," mentioned the former India opener.