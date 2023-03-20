KL Rahul or KS Bharat? Gautam Gambhir on who should keep wickets for India in WTC final vs Australia

India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in a row early this month. As India have not won an ICC title since 2013, they will be desperate to break their ten-year drought during the upcoming WTC finale, versus Australia, at The Oval, London. The finale kicks off on June 07 and is expected to go down to the wire.

In 2021, India locked horns with New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final and lost by eight wickets with many blaming the then Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri-led think tank for not choosing the ideal XI. Thus, Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid will be focused on choosing the right XI this time around as India look to win the elite championship. Ahead of the WTC summit clash, many feel it would be right to pick KL Rahul, who has been out of form in whites, for his good record in English conditions and he can also keep wickets. But some are of the opinion that KS Bharat remains the best bet behind the stumps in Rishabh Pant's absence.

While former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar have backed Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batter for the WTC final, Rahul's IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s mentor and ex-Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels Bharat should retain his place.

"You should always go with a specialist wicketkeeper. England is a tough place to keep, where you can’t go with a part-time wicketkeeper," Gambhir told Sports Tak. He added, "If you want to pick KL Rahul for the WTC final, then play him purely as a batsman."