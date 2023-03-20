IPL 2023: THIS uncapped MI all-rounder to earn more than his skipper Rohit Sharma in mega event

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) set to take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The league is keenly awaited as many are eager to see how the two most successful teams, such as CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) bounce back after a miserable IPL 2022.

In IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma-led MI finished at the bottom, tenth spot, for the first time in their rich history. A winner of IPL titles on five occasions, MI will surely be eyeing a dream comeback in IPL 2023 and have bolstered their squad with many star players. Cameron Green, Australia's 23-year-old star all-rounder, was acquired by the MI franchise in IPL 2022 auction for a whopping INR 175 million (INR 17.5 crore) and he is expected to fill in the big shoes of Kieron Pollard, former MI legend.

Image Credit: AFP

Green is not only the highest-paid player in MI history but also the second-most expensive buy ever in showpiece event. He is also set to earn more than his skipper Rohit in the forthcoming IPL 2023 edition.

It is to be noted that Rohit has been associated with MI since IPL 2011 and was retained by the owners for INR 160 million (INR 16 crore). Thus, the Aussie star is set to earn more than Hitman.

Green slammed his maiden Test ton during India-Australia's fourth and final match of the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is part of Steve Smith-led Australia's ongoing three-match ODI series versus hosts India with the series levelled at 1-1. He will aim for a memorable season in IPL 2023 and help MI revive in style after their IPL 2022 debacle.

Complete MI squad for IPL 2023