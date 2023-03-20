Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? Deepak Chahar opines on CSK captain's future in mega event
Story highlights
Ahead of the IPL 2023 edition, Deepak Chahar provided a BIG update on MS Dhoni's future in the mega event. Will Thala Dhoni retire after IPL 16?
Ahead of the IPL 2023 edition, Deepak Chahar provided a BIG update on MS Dhoni's future in the mega event. Will Thala Dhoni retire after IPL 16?
MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket despite retiring from the international level on August 15, 2020. The former Indian captain remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is gearing up to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming 2023 edition.
Dhoni is one who likes to reveal nothing about his future plans. While he hasn't made it official that IPL 2023 will be his last season in the mega event, many believe he will be playing his final season. This, CSK fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar spilled the beans on Thala Dhoni's future.
"No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn’t. Hopefully, he will play more. We don’t know any such thing; we want him to play as much as he can," Chahar told News India Sports.
"He knows when to retire; we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play; it’s a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He’s in good touch as well; you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year," Chahar added.
Also read: IPL 2023: Not MS Dhoni! CSK wanted to buy THIS marquee Indian player in inaugural auction
Dhoni has been a legend in the IPL. He has scored 4,978 runs in 234 matches at a strike rate of 135.2 and has led CSK to four IPL championships and two titles in the now-defunct Champions League (CLT20).
IPL 2023 kicks off on March 31 with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans taking on CSK in Ahmedabad.
CSK squad for IPL 2023
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma