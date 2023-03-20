Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? Deepak Chahar opines on CSK captain's future in mega event

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket despite retiring from the international level on August 15, 2020. The former Indian captain remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is gearing up to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming 2023 edition.

Dhoni is one who likes to reveal nothing about his future plans. While he hasn't made it official that IPL 2023 will be his last season in the mega event, many believe he will be playing his final season. This, CSK fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar spilled the beans on Thala Dhoni's future.

"No one has said that this would be his final year. At least, he hasn’t. Hopefully, he will play more. We don’t know any such thing; we want him to play as much as he can," Chahar told News India Sports.

"He knows when to retire; we saw it when he did in Tests and international cricket. No one else knows. I just hope he continues to play; it’s a privilege to play under him. It has been a dream to play with him. He’s in good touch as well; you will see that when he bats in the IPL this year," Chahar added.

Dhoni has been a legend in the IPL. He has scored 4,978 runs in 234 matches at a strike rate of 135.2 and has led CSK to four IPL championships and two titles in the now-defunct Champions League (CLT20).

IPL 2023 kicks off on March 31 with the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans taking on CSK in Ahmedabad.

CSK squad for IPL 2023