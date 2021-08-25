Virat Kohli's India attain unwanted record, register third-lowest total versus England during 3rd Test

Virat Kohli-led India stepped onto the field for the third Test versus England with the momentum in their favour, following their impressive 151-run win over the hosts in the second Test at Lord's. However, the opening day of the third Test proved to be a disaster for the visitors after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Headingley, Leeds.

Kohli & Co. had the most disappointing starts of all in the series with Lord's Test's Man-of-the-Match KL Rahul out for a duck. While Rahul fell in the first over itself, India were soon reduced to 21-3 as James Anderson's regular strikes severely dented India's start. Despite a 35-run stand between Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, India went to the lunch break being reduced to 56-4. From 58-4, India were soon reduced to 68-9 before being bundled out for 78 as Sam Curran and Craig Overton's breakthroughs brought the visitors on the mat.

Thus, this became India's third-lowest total versus England in Tests. Here are the top forgettable batting performances for Team India versus the English side in whites:

India's lowest totals against England in Tests

42 in the 3rd innings in 1874 at Lord's (42-9 with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar absent hurt)

58 in the 2nd innings in 1952 in Manchester

78 in the 1st innings in 2021 in Leeds

After the memorable performance on the final day of the second Test at Lord's, Kohli-led India aren't off to a great start in the third Test and will have to dismiss England for anything near 150-175 to not stretch the home side's lead and bat really well in their second essay.

Given how Joe Root's form has been so far in the series, with two centuries in his kitty, India have their back against the wall to script a comeback.