‘Virat Kohli was batting like a possessed man that day’: Ashwin on India vs Pak T20 World Cup

Days have passed, and yet people are still thinking about that epic thrilling match between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup.

Watched by over a billion people, the cricket match had every bit of drama that one would expect from arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Not only it was memorable for its thrilling end, but Virat Kohli’s heroics in lifting India’s chances from a near defeat was further icing on the cake.

But there was another player whose contribution was minor yet significant. It was Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who hit the winning run after bravely leaving the ball before for a wide for a tie—which was especially lauded by Kohli when he mentioned in the post-match talk.

In his YouTube channel, the Indian offspinner shed details on the high-voltage match, what went through his mind when he came out to bat and Kohli’s innings.

The enormity of the Indo-Pak game

An India-Pak game never feels like any other game at all, as far as I know. I have been playing since 2011, and every time I play against Pakistan, the magnitude and the enormous nature of the game keeps on increasing.

I feel honoured and privileged to be a part of the game.

On Pakistan’s innings

They batted first and put up 158 on the scoreboard. It was extremely cold that day in the MCG for a cricket match and it was hostile. Even while playing, our hands got extremely numb.

They had posted a score and I thought that we could have restricted them to 140-odd runs because the ball was moving a lot early on.

But still I thought that given our batting strength, we will be able to chase down the score very easily.

On facing Pakistan’s bowlers

And just when we survived the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi without giving up any wickets, we felt a bit relaxed.

But soon, we saw a fiery spell from Haris Rauf. It made me think that Pakistan has a great lineup of players.

In the past four years that we have played against them, they have gone from strength to strength.

They have been playing some really good cricket. And for that type of epic game of cricket to happen, you need your opposition to bring their A-game. For a fantastic game, their role is equally important.

What a wonderful display of bowling that was. Both Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bowled like pros.

On his thoughts when India was 45/4

The memory is still vivid. We were 30/4. And in the 10th over, we were 45/4.

I was padded up from third over itself, thinking that I would just go as a powerplay enforcer should wickets fall down quickly.

There were many thoughts running on my mind. From 45/4, I thought that the only way to win the game was if Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli scored 60 runs each. And I was assuming that if the situation came, I would do my bit with the bat and take the team through.

Dressing room’s environment

Rahul Dravid was sitting in front of me and I never moved an inch from where I was sitting. Dinesh (Karthik) was padded up in that place. For that cold weather, we both went to the MCG hallway and kept running.

On what Virat Kohli said to him in the middle

Coming to Virat Kohli, I really think some spirit went inside him that day. After 45 balls, he transformed into something else.

When I went to bat, 2 runs were required from 1 ball, Virat was so pumped up and told me to get those runs.

But I calmly thought to myself, “You can do it by hitting in all the areas, but how can I? I will definitely try whatever I can.

On Dinesh Karthik

As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, “No no, we still have time, let us do what we were here for.

When Ashwin came out to bat

It was perhaps one of my longest walks to the centre of the ground, that’s what I felt. It kind of reminded me of Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Then I saw Virat Kohli and he told me so many things. But I thought of only one thing after seeing him. “God has given you so much today. So how will he ever let me down? So at least for you, won’t he let me get these runs?”

See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run, this is what I thought to myself.

I asked him a couple of questions, “Is he bowling onto the leg stump? Where is he bowling?”

Kohli replied, “Yes, he is bowling onto the legs, give some room and whack him over covers.”

I was like, “Whack? Dude, I have just come and so freezing out here.” This is what I thought to myself. How can I say this to a guy who is battling like a possessed man.

On leaving the last ball for wide

The moment I saw the ball going down the leg side, I decided not to have any business playing it and decided to leave it alone and got one run for the wide. As soon as I got that run, I was so relaxed and happy. Now, (I thought to myself) no one will throw stones at my home! (laughs) If I can lift the ball and place it somewhere, it will be good.

On the winning moment

I thought God has made this guy (Kohli) smash Haris Rauf over his head for a 6 on the back foot and over the square leg for another with a flick. Won’t God allow me to chip over the infield in some vacant area? And thank God, it did. What a moment.