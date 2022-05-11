Virat Kohli to be rested for T20I series against South Africa, senior players to get periodic breaks - Report

Virat Kohli is likely to be rested from India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa at home following the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kohli has been enduring a rough patch for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL this season and has been struggling to score runs consistently.

He has had a disappointing tournament so far with the bat having managed only one half-century in 12 matches for RCB. Kohli has bagged three golden ducks already this season and has only 216 runs to his name at a poor average of 19.64 and a strike rate of just over 111.

As per PTI, Kohli is set to be rested as he has been playing cricket for a long time now, the BCCI will also adopt a periodic resting policy for the senior players in the team. The senior players will be given adequate breaks to ensure they can manage their workload better in times of playing cricket in bio-bubbles due to COVID-19.

“Virat Kohli in all probability will be rested for the South Africa series. He has been playing a lot of cricket and has been in the bubble for a long time. It has been a policy decision regarding Kohli and other senior players that they will be given periodic breaks from time to time," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read: I realized what it feels like to be helpless: Virat Kohli opens up on his poor run of form in IPL 2022

Earlier during the ongoing IPL season, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had said Kohli is 'overcooked' and is in desperate need of a break amid his poor form in the league. The batting maestro, who is the leading run-getter of all time in IPL history, has failed to get going with the bat and has looked far from his best so far this season.

Also Read: 'He has full authority': Kohli opens up on his equation with Faf du Plessis after leaving RCB captaincy

Kohli has already left Team India's captaincy with Rohit Sharma now in charge. It remains to be seen if Kohli will be the only player to be rested for the T20I series. India will host the Proteas in five T20Is starting from June 12. The first T20I will be played in Delhi followed by the next four matches in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.