Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to become India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket

Senior India batter Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday as he notched up a brilliant half-century to help India win by six wickets and seal the three-match series 2-1. Kohli slammed 63 runs off 48 balls laced with three fours and four sixes to help India chase down the target of 187 runs.

Kohli achieved yet another major milestone with his match-winning fifty as he overtook the legendary Rahul Dravid to become India's second-highest run-getter in international cricket. With head coach Dravid looking on from the dugout during the third T20I in Nagpur, Kohli went past him on the elite list of all-time highest run-getters for India.

With his 48-ball 63, Kohli extended his tally to 24,078 runs in a total of 471 matches across formats in international cricket. Dravid finished his career with 24,064 runs for the Indian team in 404 matches across all three formats in international cricket. Kohli is now only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list.

Also Read: Rohit & Co. break Pakistan's T20I world record with thrilling series win over world champions

Most runs for India in international cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357 runs in 664 matches

Virat Kohli - 24,078 runs in 471 matches

Rahul Dravid - 24,064 runs in 404 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 18,433 runs in 421 matches

MS Dhoni - 17,092 in 535 matches

Kohli, who rediscovered his form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, is back among the runs for the Indian team and has looked in sublime touch in T20Is. The former India captain had ended his long-standing century drought against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup to extend his tally to 71 centuries in international cricket.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become India's second-most successful T20I captain

The Indian batting maestro is also second on the list of batters with the most centuries in international cricket. He is currently tied on 71 centuries with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and remains only behind the legendary Tendulkar, who is the only man to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli will be hopeful of continuing his fine form with the bat in the upcoming home series against South Africa as India look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.