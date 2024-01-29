Virat Kohli spat at me: Dean Elgar recalls heated exchange with Indian star and how AB de Villiers intervened

Dean Elgar, South Africa's former opener who recently retired from international cricket in early 2024, had a stellar career in Test cricket. Ending as one of the greats of South African cricket, Elgar made a mark for his resilient approach with the bat and amassed 5,347 runs in Tests, including 14 centuries. During his Test career, he had a fierce rivalry with many including Indian star Virat Kohli.

During a recent interaction, Elgar spoke at length on how Kohli sledged him during his first tour of India. Speaking of the altercation, Elgar said on Banter with The Boys podcast, "I came into bat and, I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what’s his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kohli spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I’ll **** you with this bat."

On being asked if Kohli understood the local slang, Elgar was quick to point out that he did because he had AB de Villiers as his teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Elgar stated, "Yes, he did because de Villiers was his teammate at RCB, so he understood. And I said if you do that, I’ll **** on this field, I’ll absolutely knock you out. And then [he said] ‘Hey **** you, **** you’ (mimicking Kohli), barking up the wrong tree. Anyways, we are in India so you got to be a little bit cautious."

De Villiers asked Kohli 'why are you spitting at my teammate?'

The former SA batter added, "De Villiers found out what he did, and went up to him and asked 'why are you spitting at my teammate?' Two years later in South Africa, he called me and asks he could go with me for a drink after the series. He said he wanted to apologise for his actions. " He concluded by saying, "We drank till 3 and ya, that was my first encounter with Kohli."

During Elgar's farewell Test, which was the second and final Test between SA and India in Cape Town early this year, Kohli was seen embracing the Proteas opener. The two were seen spending time on the ground at the end of the Test match with the Indian acknowledging Elgar's run in Tests.