Virat Kohli should have named people who didn't get in touch after he quit Test captaincy: Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has shared his two cents on Virat Kohli's recent revelations in the post-match press conference after India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Dropping a bombshell in the presser, Kohli had revealed many criticised him across social media platforms but only ex-India captain MS Dhoni was among former players who texted him after he quit as India's Test captain earlier this year.

Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain in January this year following which Rohit Sharma took over as the new skipper in all three formats. During the presser, Kohli recalled his resignation from Test captaincy after he was asked how he dealt with the difficult patch in the last few months.

Kohli had been on the receiving end of massive criticism over his poor form with some even questioning his spot in India's T20I team before his solid comeback in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Recalling how Dhoni was the only one to message him among former players, Kohli said these things mattered to him.

“I can tell you one thing... when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I have played previously - MS Dhoni,” Kohli said in the presser.

“Many people have my number. On TV, lots of people give suggestions, but whoever had my number, no one texted. When you have a genuine connection with someone, it shows because you’re never insecure about each other," he added.

Reacting to Kohli's revelations, former India captain Gavaskar has said the senior batter should have named those who he didn't get in touch with him after he quit Test captaincy. While refraining from commenting on the situation inside the current India dressing room, Gavaskar said it would have been fair to those concerned had Kohli named them.

"I don't know what the dressing room inside situation was with all these other players, I think, ideally, if he has named one person who got in touch, maybe the other people who didn't get in touch should have also been named. Then that would have been a little bit fair to everyone concerned rather than thinking everybody else didn't get in touch with him," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Also Read: Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket, likely to play overseas T20 leagues

In the presser, Kohli had also spoken about the great environment in the team at present while praising head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for keeping the team together. However, Gavaskar said he won't take Kohli's comments too seriously as no active player would want to go against the coach and captain.

"I am just saying what I feel when I hear the comments coming about the current leadership. One of the most futile questions that I hear during an IPL Q and A session between the commentators and the Man of the Match is asking about the current coach and the current captain," said Gavaskar.

"Is that current player ever going to say anything against the current captain and coach? That's a futile question. Nobody, anybody, who is mindful of his career, is going to cut his feet by saying something stupid about the current regime," he further added.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh's parents reveal what he told them after facing online abuse over dropped catch vs Pakistan

Kohli has so far looked in decent touch in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and has been India's top-scorer with 154 runs in three matches, including back-to-back fifties in the last two matches for India. He will be looking to continue his fine form when India take on Sri Lanka in a must-win clash in the Super 4 on Tuesday.