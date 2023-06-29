Virat Kohli seemed possessed: R Ashwin recalls India's last-over win vs Pakistan in 2022 T20 WC

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday (June 27), released the full schedule for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma-led India will open their campaign on October 08, in Chennai, as they face Australia, whereas defending champions England will open their tournament by locking horns with last edition's runners-up New Zealand on October 05 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash is set to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

The last time both sides faced each other in an ICC event was during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Back then, Rohit & Co. emerged on top on the last ball by four wickets in a chase of 160 at the MCG, Melbourne. Opting to bowl first, India rode on Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya's three-for each to restrict Pakistan at 159 for 8. In reply, India were on the back foot and reduced to 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli's masterclass (82 not out) and Hardik Pandya's 40 (37) to chase down the target on the last delivery of the contest.

With two needed off the last two balls, India lost Dinesh Karthik as R Ashwin joined Kohli in the middle. A wide from off-spinner Mohammed Nawaz led to scores being levelled before Ashwin punched one down the ground, over mid-off, for a four as India won on the last ball of the contest. Recently, the 36-year-old Ashwin recalled India's famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan and shared what advice he got from Kohli and how he won the game for his side. 'The moment Md Nawaz bowled a wide I knew I had won the contest'

Speaking to ICC, Ashwin said, "Virat just gave me like seven options to play off that one ball. If only I was that capable of playing all those shots I wouldn't be batting at no. 8. I just talked to myself, I couldn't say that to him. I looked at Virat and his eyes seemed like he was possessed. I said, okay he's on another planet and let me come back to earth. The moment he bowled a wide I knew I had won the contest."

"I think cricket in so many ways is going to give you a lot of messages that way. So that's where I brought my positivity from. I knew I'd won the game," stated Ashwin.

Recalling his winning shot, the off-spinner added, "I think about it every night when I go to sleep. To be honest, what happens every time I see a video on social media, I think about it, what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad? It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me. That's how I felt honestly. Terrific innings by Virat and one of the better games I've watched and been a part of."