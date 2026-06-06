/Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs with injury, Jaiswal named replacement

Batting veteran Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting June 14, due to a hamstring injury, with BCCI selectors announcing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement. Kohli suffered the injury while batting for RCB during the IPL 2026 final last Sunday (May 31), helping his franchise lift their second trophy. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed this development during a presser in Mumbai on Saturday (Jun 6), while adding that Kohli could regain his fitness in time for the England ODIs, starting July 14.

"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the [IPL] finals. We don't know the timelines yet," Agarkar said. "But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet."

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Kohli now only plays ODIs, having retired from Tests and T20Is, with his last appearance coming during the New Zealand series in January this year, which India lost 1-2. Unsurprisingly, Kohli top-scored for India in that series, registering 240 runs in three matches, including a hundred and striking at 105.26.



‘King Kohli’ carried his ODI form into the IPL, scoring 675 runs in the triumphant campaign, averaging over 56 and striking at 165.84.



Jaiswal, on the other hand, would be back playing ODIs for the first time since December 2025, when he scored a match-winning 116 against South Africa. Since making his ODI debut in February last year, Jaiswal has only featured in four One-Dayers thus far, with the Afghanistan series providing a chance to impress.



Moreover, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is undergoing a fitness test at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, with batting great and former captain Rohit Sharma also likely to report to the facility in the coming days. The two, however, have been included in India’s ODI squad for the Afghanistan series.

India's updated ODI squad vs Afghanistan