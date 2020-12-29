Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul top the charts: Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report

Virat Kohli leads the ranks with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja close in pursuit, according to the Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report by Wizikey which has highlighted the top 100 Sports newsmakers in India in the year 2020.

In 2020, the female cricket team has also seen a lot of buzz after winning the Women’s T20 World Cup. Players from the Indian Women’s Cricket team, Hamanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj have managed to stay in the limelight, owing to their splendid performance in their respective matches.

Commenting on the same Anshul Sushil, CEO & Co-Founder, Wizikey, said, “ India has always been a cricket-loving nation. The pandemic did lock down sports enthusiasts to the vicinity of their drawing rooms but failed to hamper their spirits. The Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report is a validation of that infectious energy and zeal that we as a country have felt together.”

“To create the Newsmakers list in each sector, we at Wizikey, leverage Big Data Technologies such as Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning to analyse millions of news data points. That is how we arrive at a rank of 100 newsmakers in each category,” he added.

