Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul top the charts: Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 29, 2020, 03.12 PM(IST)

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul top the charts: Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report Photograph:( AFP )

Virat Kohli leads the ranks with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja close in pursuit, according to the Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report by Wizikey which has highlighted the top 100 Sports newsmakers in India in the year 2020. 

In 2020, the female cricket team has also seen a lot of buzz after winning the Women’s T20 World Cup. Players from the Indian Women’s Cricket team, Hamanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj have managed to stay in the limelight, owing to their splendid performance in their respective matches.

Power Rankings 2020

Commenting on the same Anshul Sushil, CEO & Co-Founder, Wizikey, said, “ India has always been a cricket-loving nation. The pandemic did lock down sports enthusiasts to the vicinity of their drawing rooms but failed to hamper their spirits. The Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report is a validation of that infectious energy and zeal that we as a country have felt together.”

“To create the Newsmakers list in each sector, we at Wizikey, leverage Big Data Technologies such as Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning to analyse millions of news data points. That is how we arrive at a rank of 100 newsmakers in each category,” he added.

Power Rankings 2020

More interesting finds from the report-

  • 17 out of the top 20 sports personalities in the Power Rankings 2020 Sports Report are athletes from the Indian Cricket Team
  • Virat Kolhi received the highest visibility in the rank because of his spectacular performance in the IPL, his stature as a fashion icon and his expected parenthood
  • MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu were shining in the top 20 since they were recipients of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards respectively among the eight sportspeople named for these prestigious awards
  • Indian Women's Hockey captain Rani Rampal was awarded the ‘World Games Athlete of the year’ and also the Padma Shri award, therefore her news presence pushed up to Rank 37
  • Other than in cricket and football in all other sports, women players have gained higher visibility when compared to their male counterparts

 

