Delhi vs Railways, Ranji Trophy match Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to make his much-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy as Delhi take on Railways. The contest set to start on Thursday (Jan 30), will see the return of Virat in the domestic red-ball contest for the first time in over a decade. Ahead of the Ranji Trophy contest between Delhi and Railways, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

When is Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will start on Thursday (Jan 30).

Which stadium will host Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match?

Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match start?

Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (Jan 30) with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match on TV?

At the time of writing Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match was not chosen for live broadcast by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the decision could be subject to change in the build-up to the contest.

Where to watch Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match Live Streaming online on OTT?

At the time of writing Virat Kohli's Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match was not chosen for live streaming on any OTT platform by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the decision could be subject to change in build-up to the contest.

Squads

Delhi: Ayush Badoni (capt), Virat Kohli, Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Pranav Rajvanshi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Gusain, Gagan Vats, Sumit Mathur, Rahul Gahlot, Jitesh Singh, Vansh Bedi.

Railways: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Pratham Singh (c), Upendra Yadav (wk), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Purnank Tyagi, Himanshu Sangwan, Kunal Yadav, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Ashutosh Sharma.