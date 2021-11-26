Virat Kohli pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks: We will never forget this day

Indian cricket team's ODI and Test captain Virat Kohli on Friday (November 26) paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The ghastly attacks which rocked Mumbai on November 26, 2011, were carried out by ten terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who had entered the city via the sea route from Pakistan.

Friday marks 13 years of the dreadful attacks which left a scar in the hearts of millions across India. The terrorists had carried out a series of coordinated shootings and attacks across major landmarks in Mumbai, killing hundreds of innocent while injuring hundreds.

Remembering those who lost their lives in the deadly terror attacks, Kohli took to Twitter to pay his tribute. "We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost. Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones," he wrote in a tweet.

We will never forget this day, we will never forget the lives lost. Sending my prayers to the friends and families who lost their loved ones 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 26, 2021 ×

The attacks were carried out at the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe and the Taj Mahal Hotel. the Oberoi-Trident Hotel also witnessed bloodshed as two terrorists killed 30 people in the ghastly attacks.

Over 160 people were killed in the attacks across the city while several were left injured. Nine terrorists were gunned down while Ajmal Amir Kasab, the one survivor was caught and sentenced to deal at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

Post the attacks it was revealed that the terrorists had entered Mumbai via sea route from Karachi and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) led by terrorist Hafiz Saeed had plotted the attacks.