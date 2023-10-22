Virat Kohli masterminds India's run chase against New Zealand in Dharamsala, here is how fans reacted on X
Chasing 274, India had a good start with Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill(26) before they lost quick wickets. However, Virat Kohli would lay the foundation for the win as he scored 95 but was unfortunate to miss out on a record-equaling hundred. He was given a good hand by KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 39) to help the side over the line. Suryakumar Yadav was the missing piece in the puzzle having been run out on 2.
India riding on the success story of Virat Kohli (95) won by four wickets in Dharamsala as they look to continue their impressive run. The win saw India collect 10 points and claim the outright top spot in the tournament as they remain the only side unbeaten in the ODI World Cup. The fans are in awe of Virat as they took to X to show their love for the player despite missing out on a hundred and equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 22, 2023
🇮🇳 will forever remember this 9⃣5⃣ 🥺#ViratKohli #CWC2023 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ufx28A1cGt
WHAT. A. KNOCK 🫡👑— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2023
Virat Kohli departs after a marvellous 95(104) 👏👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RxXFNTnGKE
Virat Kohli The Greatest of all Time#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/K8VHLifCKw— 𝒜𝒷𝒽𝒾𝓎𝒶 𝓊𝓃𝒾𝑜𝓃 (@Jeevanyeli50591) October 22, 2023
The winning hug between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 22, 2023
- The King and the Hitman!#INDvsNZ
pic.twitter.com/APARoeYha3
We just witnessed the glimpses of 2016's Virat Kohli 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqI8WFi0B2— leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 22, 2023
𝗘𝗮𝘁 ➡️ 𝗦𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 ➡️ 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 ➡️ 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗮𝘁 🔃— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 22, 2023
The first player to score 3⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs in ICC white ball tournaments 🏔️#PlayBold #INDvNZ #CWC23 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/IdnRshxAkD
Virat Kohli in World Cups in the last 13 innings:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2023
82(77), 77(65), 67(63), 72(82), 66(76), 26(27), 34*(41), 1(6), 85(116), 55*(56), 16(18), 103*(97) & 95(104). pic.twitter.com/gSjzrmfl7O
India sleeps well when their two diamonds - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play well...!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/37LSZCFWjz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2023
India will next take on England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) before they play Sri Lanka and South Africa. A couple of more wins will see them guarantee a spot in the last four as Team India ride high. New Zealand will next take on arch-rivals and neighbours New Zealand on Saturday as they look for a lift.
