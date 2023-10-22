ugc_banner

Virat Kohli masterminds India's run chase against New Zealand in Dharamsala, here is how fans reacted on X

Dharamsala, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Virat Kohli masterminds India's run chase against New Zealand in Dharamsala, here is how fans reacted on X Photograph:(Twitter)

Chasing 274, India had a good start with Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill(26) before they lost quick wickets. However, Virat Kohli would lay the foundation for the win as he scored 95 but was unfortunate to miss out on a record-equaling hundred. He was given a good hand by KL Rahul (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 39) to help the side over the line. Suryakumar Yadav was the missing piece in the puzzle having been run out on 2.

India riding on the success story of Virat Kohli (95) won by four wickets in Dharamsala as they look to continue their impressive run. The win saw India collect 10 points and claim the outright top spot in the tournament as they remain the only side unbeaten in the ODI World Cup. The fans are in awe of Virat as they took to X to show their love for the player despite missing out on a hundred and equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Fans react

India will next take on England in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29) before they play Sri Lanka and South Africa. A couple of more wins will see them guarantee a spot in the last four as Team India ride high. New Zealand will next take on arch-rivals and neighbours New Zealand on Saturday as they look for a lift.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

