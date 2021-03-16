Virat Kohli joins Kane Williamson in elite list after achieving iconic landmark in T20I cricket

Virat Kohli on Tuesday produced batting of the highest calibre as he hammered an unbeaten 77 off 46 deliveries to help India post a competitive target of 156-6 in 20 overs in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the cracking half-century, Kohli equalled New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's record of scoring the most number of half-centuries by a captain in T20I cricket.

Both Kohli and Williamson now have 11 fifties as captain of their respective sides in the shortest format of the game. In total, Kohli has now scored 27 T20I half-centuries.

After a tricky start, where India lost a few quick wickets up front in the third T20I, Kohli brought his A-game on the field as he recorded his second T20I half-century on the bounce. Notably, Kohli hit 49 runs in his last 17 balls in what can be called as breathtaking knock by the Indian skipper.

Kohli now has been part of 10 instances of scoring two consecutive 50+ scores in T20Is. The likes of Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum have scored back-to-back half-centuries in T20Is only six times.

It was also the first time since T20 World Cup in 2016 that Kohli smashed back-to-back half-centuries in T20Is. The Indian skipper had scored 73not-out off 49 deliveries in the second T20I against England which India won by seven wickets.

India were reeling at 87 for 5 at the end of the 15th over but they ended up with 156 on the scoreboard courtesy the master knock by Kohli.

“We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game. Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given,” Kohli said at the toss.