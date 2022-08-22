'Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers ever' - AB De Villliers lauds under-fire Indian star batter

A lot of former and active cricketers continue to opine on Virat Kohli. Kohli remains the topic of discussion despite last playing an international game on July 17. After India's tour of England, the 33-year-old star Indian batter had been given rest for the national side's white-ball tour of West Indies and will now return in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, in the UAE, from August 27-September 11.

Talking about Kohli's form, the right-hander's last international century came in the pre-Covid era. He had a forgettable 2020 tour of New Zealand before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and shocked the whole world. Following that, he scored a lot of half-centuries but a century continues to evade him. Even in India's 2022 tour of England, Kohli ended without a single half-century across formats whereas he had an ordinary run in IPL 2022, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Many expect Kohli to start afresh in the forthcoming Asia Cup and regain his form before the 2022 T20 World Cup, in Australia, in October-November. Before the tournament, his good friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers lavished praise on him. "Virat [Kohli] is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game. Form is temporary, class is permanent. Virat remains world-class. Virat and I remain in regular contact. We are friends, and he certainly does not need me to tell him the importance of working hard during a bad patch," said De Villers in interaction with NDTV.

Recently, India's ex-all-rounder Irfan Pathan explained why the Asian championship -- to be held in the shortest format -- will be extremely vital for Kohli.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan', Pathan mentioned, "As far as the mind is concerned, what Virat Kohli will be thinking, what kind of mindset he will be coming in with and playing the matches, I think yes, Asia Cup is very, very important but when I look forward to the World Cup, where the pitches will be very, very good in Australia, which he likes, he thrives on Australian pitches, he's done really well.

"So Indian team needs Virat Kohli in top form. He comes back from Asia Cup in top form, I think it's a win-win situation for Virat Kohli and the Indian team," added the former pacer.