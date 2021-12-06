Virat Kohli is best Test captain India have ever had, says Irfan Pathan after NZ Test series

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second and final Test, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and also clinch the series 1-0. With this win, India are now at the third position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship's points table. In addition, India regained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings with the series victory over the Black Caps.

India have, thus, once again regained the numero uno position in Tests. Earlier, Kohli & Co. have topped the Test rankings on five successive annual years and are now once again at the top. Under Kohli, India have defeated Australia (twice) in their own backyard, were the runners-up in the inaugural WTC, have an unassailable 2-1 lead versus England in the 2021 away Tests and also remain unbeaten at home.

Thus, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished huge praise on the 33-year-old Kohli and labelled him as the best Test captain India ever had. He tweeted, "As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09 per cent and the second spot is at 45 per cent."

The Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand was Kohli's comeback in international cricket post the T20 World Cup in the UAE. While he didn't have a great run with the bat, he led the national side to yet another series win, 14th successive Test series triumph at home, and the No. 1 side will now shift their focus on the three-match Test series versus South Africa, in the African nation, from December 26.