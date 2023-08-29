Virat Kohli gears up for Asia Cup showdown against Pakistan, Nepal - I love playing ODI cricket

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all geared up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as he begins a period of crucial two months. Virat who will have his eyes on the ODI World Cup has emphasized the Asia Cup to be the perfect platform for the preparations while suggesting the 50-ver format is his favourite. India are set to take on Pakistan and Nepal in the upcoming Asia Cup that kick-starts on Wednesday, August 30.

Virat ready for Asia Cup

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think for me, ODI cricket is probably the one format that tests your game completely. Your technique, composure, patience, playing the situation, and playing differently in different phases of the game.

“So, I think it tests you as a batsman completely, and I feel the ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me because I like to embrace that challenge and play according to the situation to help my team win. I have always tried to do that, so yeah, as I said, it gives me an opportunity to test myself regularly, all aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

The Indian team is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2 in a high-voltage clash while they will take on Nepal on Monday. The 34-year-old has an impressive record in the ODI format where he has amassed 46 hundreds, second-most after Sachin Tendulkar. Virat needs three more tons to go level with the legendary player.

ALSO READ | Dhoni groomed them and handed over to Kohli: Ishant Sharma on smooth transition of Indian bowlers

Eyes on the big prize

Virat will also have his eyes on the ODI World Cup glory where he will be chasing his second title. Virat won the ODI World Cup in 2011 when India went all the way in their backyard. He is likely to remain the only player to make the squad from the 2011 World Cup winning campaign, with Ravichandran Ashwin likely to miss out.

Virat had good memories from his last Asia Cup tournament in 2022, despite India getting knocked out in the Super Four stage. He scored his first hundred in international cricket since 2019 when India beat Afghanistan in UAE. The knock proved to be a decisive one as Virat returned to form and was the leading run scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE