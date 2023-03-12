Virat Kohli breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record in Ahmedabad Test as he chases 100 centuries record

India's ace batter Virat Kohli hit his 28th Test century on day four of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, ending a 1,205-day long draught. The century was Kohli's 75th in international cricket as he chases former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries.

Kohli, however, on his way to the century, broke another record, a common norm for him. The latest record is of number of innings taken by Kohli to reach to 75 international century mark. While Sachin took 566 innings to reach the same number of tons, Kohli reached there in his 552nd inning only.

Although, it may not be possible for Kohli to reach the 100-ton mark, he certainly has a shot at breaking Sachin's record of most ODI centuries. Notably, Sachin retired with 51 Test and 49 ODI centuries - a record in both formats of the game.

Kohli, on the other hand, has 46 ODI centuries and has a real chance of not only breaking Sachin's record but improving on it as well. In other formats, Kohli as 28 tons in Tests and a single one in T20I.

Virat's latest century also ensured India come out on top at the end of day four of the Ahmedabad Test. Kohli, who was the last wicket to get out for India, scored a marvelous 186 as India finished for 571/9 in their first innings. Batsman Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat due to back issues.

India, in reply of Australia's first innings total of 480, took a 91-run lead, leaving little to no chance of losing the Test. Australia, in their second inning, were 3/0 with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann on the crease.

The result of this Test match is important for India as winning it will ensure them a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played in England in June.

