Virat Kohli adds another feather to illustrious hat, becomes 1st Indian to reach 200-m followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli is away from the 22-yard cricket strip at present as he has been rested for the India-South Africa T20Is at home. However, the 33-year-old Kohli still added another feather to his illustrious hat by reaching the 200-million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

Kohli, thus, also became the first Indian to hit the 200-million followers mark on the photo-blogging site.

The former Indian captain himself took to Instagram to thank his supporters for helping him reach the staggering mark. "200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli wrote along with a montage of his posts on the popular platform.

ALSO READ | There was love and affection when we met Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, says Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan

For the unversed, Kohli is the most followed cricketer on Instagram whereas, among sportspersons, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more followers than him. At present, Kohli is away from the cricketing action as the BCCI selection committee decided to give him, regular captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah some much-needed break for the India-South Africa T20Is, which commences on June 09 in New Delhi, India.

Kohli was last seen in action during IPL 2022, where he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and only managed 341 runs in 16 innings, with two half-centuries. RCB, under Faf du Plessis, bowed out with a loss in Qualifier 2.

Despite him not being in best of forms and also resigning as RCB and Indian captain (sacked in ODIs), Kohli continues to remain a very popular figure worldwide.