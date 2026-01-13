/Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB's IPL-winning captain fails as Punjab and Vidarbha make it to semis

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) in reaching to its conclusion with two more semi-finalist decided on Tuesday (Jan 13). In the two quarter-finals, Vidarbha beat Delhi by 76 runs while Punjab got better of Madhya Pradesh by 183 in runs in Bengaurlu at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) ground to enter the semis. The other two semi-finalists are Karnataka and Saurashtra, which on their respective quarter-finals against UP and Mumbai, respectively on Monday (Jan 12). The semi-finals are scheduled for January 15 and 16 with final set to be played on January 18.

Vidarbha beat Delhi by 76 runs

Batting first, Vidarbha posted 300/9 in 50 overs. For them, Yash Rathord top scored with 86 runs along with meaningful contributions from Atharva Taide (62) and Dhruv Shorey (49). For Delhi, veteran Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, and Nitsh Rana took two wickets each.

During the chase, no Delhi batter could convert his start into a big score except wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat's 66. The second-highest score in Delhi's innings was by openers Vaibhav Kandpal and Priyansh Arya, who scored 28 runs each as they were bowled out for 224. For Vidarbha, Nachiket Bhute took four wickets while Harsh Dubey chipped in with three scalps.

Punjab overpower Madhya Pradesh

Led by skipper Prabhsimran Singh's 88, Punjab scored a massive 345/6 in 50 overs. Apart from Prabhsimran, Anmolpreet Singh scored 70, Nehal Wadhera hit 56 off 38, and opener Harnoor Singh hit 51. For MP, Venkatesh Iyer and Tripuresh Singh two wickets each.