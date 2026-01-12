/Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain denies record hundred for Padikkal but Karnataka and Saurashtra make it to semis

Rain played spoilsport during Vijay Hazare Trophy quartefinals on Monday (Jan 12) in Bengaluru, denying Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal a potential record century. Padikkal was stranded on 81 not out as Karnataka chased 255-run target by Mumbai before the rain stopped play. The match could not get started again and Karnataka were declared winners by 55 runs using VJD method. They were 187/1 in 33 overs while the VJD-adjusted target was 133 with Padikkal at 81 and Karun Nair at 74. This would have been fifth ton by Padikkal in the ongoing VHT, joint-most along with Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan (VHT 2022-23).

Padikkal enjoying bumper VHT season

Padikkal has 721 runs in the onoing VHT season - the most for any batter. He scored these runs at an average of 103 with a best of 147. His scores this VHT season has been 147 (vs Jharkhand), 124 (vs Kerala), 22 (vs Tamil Nadu), 113 (vs Puducherry), 108 (vs Tripura), 91 (vs Rajasthan), 35 (vs Madhya Pradesh), and 81 not out (vs Mumbai). With potential two more matches left for him in the tournament, Padikkal can become highest run scorer on VHT season. He is currently 109 runs short of record 830 runs by Jagadeesan.

Saurashtra knock out Uttar Pradesh

In the other quarter-final, Saurashtra beat Uttar Pradesh, also via VJD method by 17 runs. Chasing a target of 311 runs, Saurashtra were 238/3 in 40.1 overs, 17 ahead of the revised target of 222. Skipper Harvik Desai was at the crease batting on 100 not out along with Chirag Jani (unbeaten 40 off 31).