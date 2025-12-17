/Video: Malaysia Pencak Silat team attacks referees, organisers after controversial SEA Games loss

A huge controversy unfolded on Tuesday (Dec 16) as Malaysia’s Pencak Silat team attacked referees and organisers after a controversial Southeast Asian (SEA) Games loss. The event currently underway in Thailand, despite the war-like situation with Cambodia, saw Malaysia exit the Pencak Silat event in the quarterfinal stage, leading to protests and later violent scenes. The defeat for Malaysia’s Nor Farah Mazlan came against hosts Thailand, which prompted an angry reaction.

What happened at the SEA Games?

Malaysian athlete Nor Farah Mazlan fought to a 60-60 stalemate against Thailand’s Jongtima Ruenthong in the women’s Class B (50–55 kg) category at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. Officials awarded the win to Jongtima based on a tie-breaker rule, citing that Nor Farah committed more fouls. The decision angered the Malaysian team, who argued that Nor Farah had been more proactive and effective during the match.

Soon, members of the Malaysian Pencak Silat team attacked referees and organisers following a disputed quarterfinal loss to host nation Thailand at the 33rd SEA Games yesterday.

Head coach Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir, along with Nor Farah and several staff members, protested the ruling. When verbal appeals failed, some team members physically assaulted referees and organisers, forcing security and police to intervene. The match was temporarily suspended before resuming, with the Thai victory upheld.

The incident has sparked debate over scoring fairness in Pencak Silat, a Southeast Asian martial art combining combat and artistic movements.

