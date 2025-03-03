University of Missouri's offensive lineman Armand Membou won the applause of fans for his sensational 40-yard dash on Sunday (Mar 1) during the NFL Combine. The big Mizzou OL ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash in this year's draft class behind Georgia center Jared Wilson.

Advertisment

Membou made his 40-yard run in just 4.91 seconds - but the interesting thing his that he weighs as whopping 332 pounds. Wilson, who ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.84 seconds, is 20 pounds lighter than Membou.

Also Read: FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation after necessary constitutional changes

What was even entertaining was the way Membou roared during his sprint, which gave the fans in the stadium as well as those watching online exhilarating adrenaline-filled chills. Because it is not everyday that a 300-plus-pound man runs like a rabbit trying to save itself from becoming a prey. Watch the video below:

Advertisment

The 6'4" OL is projected to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, with the combine database giving him two years to become a good starter.

Advertisment

The NFL Draft, the annual process of the teams recruiting players from college, is set to be held on April 24-25 next month.

NFL planning big changes in overtime rules

The National Football League (NFL) is thinking to bring major changes in the overtime rules starting next season. The changes, however, will be done only in regular season and not in post season. These supposed changes will be regarding the possession of the ball for the team that loses the toss.

If NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent's words are to be believed, then the league's Competition Committee is thinking about giving possession to both teams if a regular season goes in overtime—just like the playoff games.

As of now, there is a coin toss between the teams if the game goes in OT and the winning team gets possession. If they manage to score on their first drive, they win the game—not even giving a chance to the second team.