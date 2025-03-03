FIFA, the world governing body of football, has lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after necessary constitutional changes were made to ensure smooth governance of the sport in the country.

Advertisment

FIFA had imposed the suspension on the PFF on February 5 due to the failure of Congress members to amend the constitution as required by the global body.

Last Thursday, PFF Congress members reached a consensus to implement the necessary amendments. A PFF official confirmed that FIFA informed them on Sunday that the suspension had been lifted.

Also Read: Suarez hits prime form in Messi’s absence as Miami rout Houston in MLS

Advertisment

Since June 2019, Pakistan football has been governed by a FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, which was tasked with conducting elections and resolving disputes between parallel factions.

Despite multiple changes in the committee's leadership over the past five years, the core issues facing Pakistan football remained unresolved. A senior official from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited Lahore last week to persuade Congress members to adopt the required constitutional amendments. The changes were approved at a meeting in Lahore, clearing the way for FIFA to lift the suspension.

With the suspension lifted, Pakistan will now be able to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with the national team scheduled to face Syria in their Group ‘E' opener on March 25.

Advertisment

Not for the first time

This was not the first time Pakistan Football Federation has been suspended as they faced embarrassment in 2017 and 2021. The latest ban comes after PFF’s failure to adopt a revision of its constitution, which would have ensured fair and democratic elections. The ban means Pakistan won’t able to compete in any international tournament organised by FIFA until they are registered again by the football body.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.