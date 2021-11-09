Vidarbha's Akshay Karnewar bowls four back-to-back maiden overs, scripts history in T20 cricket

Vidarbha's Akshay Karnewar has entered his name in the record books by virtue of his flawless spell in his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 encounter versus Manipur. As his side was defending a mammoth 223 in 20 overs, the 29-year-old ambidextrous spinner of Vidarbha stunned world cricket as he produced a masterclass bowling spell, returning with 4-4-0-2.

After his side opted to bat first and posted 222-4, riding on Jitesh Sharma's 71 and Apoorv Wankhede's 16-ball 49*, Karnewar's spin left Manipur tottering as they were bundled for a mere 55. With this 167-run win, Vidarbha entered the knockouts of the domestic tournament and will now aim to carry on the momentum to return with the trophy.

Speaking of Karnewar's spell, his 4-4-0-2 became entered the cricketing record books as it became the first time that a bowler (in men's cricket) didn't concede a single run in a T20 match, with all four maiden overs. For the unversed, this feat has never been achieved in a T20 International or even in the domestic and franchise circuit.

The Perfect T20 Spell from Akshay Karnewar, India's First Ambidextrous Bowler



4 overs, All Maiden against Manipur



4-4-0-2 for Vidarbha in #MushtaqAliT20

Reflecting on his record-breaking spell, Karnewar said after the match, "It's unbelievable. Not conceding even a single run in the entire match is something extraordinary and I am really feeling good."

Former Vidarbha coach Sulakshan Kulkarni also lauded Karnewar for his efforts by saying, "He is a big performance player. He showed his mettle with the bat in Vidarbha's second Ranji final. Then, scored 100 in Irani Trophy and now recorded another big performance," Sulakshan, who has coached the Vidarbha spinner in his under-19 days, was quoted as saying by TOI.