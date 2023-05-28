Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement ahead of CSK vs GT final, confirms 'no U-turn'

A star batter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past, Hyderabad’s Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the start of the IPL 2023 finale between CSK and Gujarat Titans. As both teams gear up to fight for the coveted IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rayudu, via Twitter, made this announcement. 2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn 😂🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023 × Having made his IPL debut 13 years back in 2010 for Mumbai Indians as a wicketkeeper-batter, Rayudu shined for Sachin Tendulkar-led side and later clinched his maiden title with them in 2013. While his run in the MI camp was as successful as any, Rayudu switching to Chennai Super Kings a few years later brought him laurels too.

Playing over 200 IPL matches, an achievement he accomplished during this season only, Rayudu has amassed 4329 runs at an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29. He also has an IPL hundred to his name and was CSK’s go-to-batter for several seasons earlier.

Be it playing at the top of the order or being asked to bat in the middle overs, Rayudu always stood up to the challenge and delivered for his team. A live wire on the field, Rayudu is known to have a steady pair of hands and is decent with his out fielding.

Though he had always remained among runs, Rayudu’s best run came during the 2018 season when he scored 602 runs from 16 matches and helped CSK lift the title beating SRH in the finals. A vital cog in wheels for CSK Following announcing his retirement ahead of the last season, Rayudu made a U-turn and returned to playing for CSK after having a brief chat with captain MS Dhoni. Though his side remained among the bottom two in IPL 2022, CSK brought its A-game this time and is now playing the record 10th final in their 14-season history.

In IPL 2023, Rayudu didn’t leave an impact as he would have liked but always remained in scheme of things for Dhoni's side during league games. An experienced customer, Rayudu knows what it takes to deliver in the big final, and despite scoring a mere 139 runs in 15 matches, he can step up and help CSK win fifth IPL title.