'Very mature knock' - Former India batter hails Ruturaj Gaikwad after impressive 58 vs Ireland in 2nd T20I
Former India batter hailed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after his impressive 43-ball 58 vs Ireland in the second and penultimate T20I in Dublin.
On Sunday evening (August 20), Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second and penultimate T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Ruturaj Gaikwad (43-ball 58), Sanju Samson (26-bal 40) and Player-of-the-Match Rinku Singh (21-ball 38) were the stars for India with the bat as visitors posted a competitive 185 for 5. Later, Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each to restrict the Irish camp for 152 for 8
After the game, former Indian batter Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on opener Ruturaj after he played a mature knock (58) to revive India's innings after they were 34 for 2 inside the powerplays. "It was a mature knock. It was very Ruturaj Gaikwad. Normally in T20 cricket, from that position, he tends to get bigger eighties and he converts that into a hundred. The way he batted, there was controlled aggression,” said Nayar while speaking to Jio Cinema.
Nayar added, "He is trying to find his way in international cricket. So it's always good to get a fifty for India and you are going to always go stronger and stronger. We all know the potential he has. We all know the talent and his ability to convert scores."
Ruturaj, who is also the vice-captain for the Ireland tour, will look to come up with another knock in the series finale, which will be held at the same venue -- i.e. at The Village, Dublin -- on Wednesday (August 23).
