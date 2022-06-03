'Very happy to be at Manchester United' - Cristiano Ronaldo ends speculations on future with Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he is very much happy at Manchester United and has, thus, ended all speculations regarding his future with the Old Trafford club by confirming he is sure to stay. The 37-year-old stressed that he is focused on guiding the Red Devils to championship titles in the upcoming seasons.

Rumors were flowing from all corners that Ronaldo, who shone in his comeback season for Manchester United, was set to leave the club after their poor season in 2021/22 edition. United finished sixth in the EPL season and also failed to qualify for the Champions League, which was one of Ronaldo's primary motives when he made the switch from Juventus to Manchester last year.

While the Portugal captain had inked a two-year deal with the Old Trafford club at the time of rejoining, Bayern Munich were among the many clubs who were rumoured destination for the superstar striker. Nonetheless, Ronaldo's stay will surely be a huge sigh of relief for the Man United fans as the club is aiming for a revamp under new manager Erik ten Hag.

ALSO READ | LA Lakers superstar LeBron James creates history, becomes 1st active NBA player worth $1 billion

"I was happy to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again," Ronaldo said. "I was and still am very happy to be here," Ronaldo told Manchester United in an interview on Friday (June 03).

"The most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship... but I believe that Manchester will be back where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe," he added.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid demand answers after UCL final marred by crowd trouble

Man United have already seen the departures of several star players recently, such as veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant, Paul Pogna, Jaun Mata.

Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competition for United on his comeback, will look to guide a new-look Man United line-up to the championship title in the upcoming seasons.