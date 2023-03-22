Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night: Check date, time, venue, full card & livestream details

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night: UFC on ESPN is set to return to the AT&T center in San Antonio, Texas, for the third time on March 25, 2023. The main event will feature two top bantamweight contenders, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, both looking to bolster their chances of securing a title shot.

Vera, who is currently ranked No.3 in the bantamweight contenders rankings, is in better form than Sandhagen, having won his last four fights. Sandhagen, on the other hand, has lost two of his last three fights and will be looking to turn his fortunes around in this matchup.

UFC fight night: Top women card

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will also be in action, taking on Yana Kunitskaya in the co-main event. Flyweight contenders Andrea Lee and Maycee Barber will also be fighting to break into the top 10 of their divisional rankings.

In addition to these matchups, featherweight Nate Landwehr will be taking on Austin Lingo after Alex Caceres' withdrawal. The heaviest matchup on the night will be between middleweights Chidi Njokuani and Albert Duraev.

Fans can catch all the action live on UFC Fight Pass or on the ESPN network, with the main card set to begin at 7:00 PM EST. For Indian viewers, the event will take place at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday. With so many exciting matchups on the card, this is an event that UFC fans won't want to miss

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night all details

The UFC fight night (Vera vs Sandhagen) event takes place on Saturday, March 25 (7:00 PM EST). The event will take place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. In India, the main card event starts at 4:30 AM on Sunday. Livestream of the event will be made available on SonyLIV app in India.

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night live streaming details

In the UK, Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night event will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 11 PM GMT, with the early prelims starting at 8 PM UK time. The match will also be live-streamed on BT Sport.

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night: In India, the preliminary round will start at 1:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday. To watch UFC fight night event live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV OTT app.

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night cards and odds

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen; Bantamweights

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya; Bantamweights

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber; Flyweights

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev; Middleweights

Prelims

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape; Flyweights

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz; Featherweights

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander; Featherweights

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons; Welterweights

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva; Flyweights

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden; Lightweights

Liang Na vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez; Flyweights

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador; Flyweights

