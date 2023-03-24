Vera vs Sandhagen live streaming: When and where to watch UFC fight night, preview and fighting card

Vera vs Sandhagen live streaming: With the hype of UFC 286 now behind us, UFC 287 is the next big event to look forward to. However, before that, fans can enjoy an exciting Fight Night this coming weekend. The main event will feature the third-ranked bantamweight fighter, Marlon Vera, taking on the fifth-ranked Cory Sandhagen.

The bantamweight division in the UFC is considered to be one of the most stacked, making this fight an eagerly anticipated event. Fans can catch all the action on March 25th, Saturday, but the question is, where and how to watch UFC Fight Night?

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night live streaming details

In the UK, Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night event will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 11 PM GMT, with the early prelims starting at 8 PM UK time. The match will also be live-streamed on BT Sport.

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night: In India, the preliminary round will start at 1:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday. To watch UFC fight night event live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV OTT app.

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC match preview

Vera has a great chin, and he's got a gas tank to boot, but he also seems to have a knack for hitting damaging shots. Vera is a difficult ask for anyone at this point in his career, especially when you consider his superb proprioception and enhancements with a capacity to absorb damage like a prime B.J. Penn.

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night cards and odds

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen; Bantamweights

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya; Bantamweights

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber; Flyweights

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev; Middleweights

Prelims

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape; Flyweights

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz; Featherweights

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander; Featherweights

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons; Welterweights

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva; Flyweights

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden; Lightweights

Liang Na vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez; Flyweights

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador; Flyweights

When will Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night event take place?

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 25.

Where will Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night event be held?

Vera vs Sandhagen UFC fight night event will be held in San Antonio, Texas.

